ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

JioMusic to be rebranded JioSaavn soon; will be free for 90 days

Jio and Saavn merger to be announced soon.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Reliance Jio brought in a disruption in the country's telecom space by offering its services for free. In addition to this, the other factor that helped the telco gain popularity is the unlimited and free access to its apps. All the Jio users get bundled services via apps such as JioCinema, JioTV, JioMusic and more. And, the highlight is that all these apps are free to access ever since the service debuted in 2016.

    JioMusic to be rebranded JioSaavn soon; will be free for 90 days

     

    Recently, it was reported that the telco will start charging its subscribers for using the Jio suite of apps. The company is being speculated to be planning for a freemium model for its content services wherein users will have to pay a specific amount as fee in order to enjoy all the features. Now, a recent report by TelecomTalk suggests that the JioMusic app will be removed from the complimentary entertainment suite.

    Jio and Saavn team up

    Earlier this year, Jio and Saavn, the music streaming app entered into partnership to offer a new app. There are no official details regarding the new music streaming app from both Jio and Saavn but this partnership might not be good news for the Jio subscribers who use the JioMusic app regularly.

    After the introduction of this new service, JioMusic will no more belong to the complimentary Jio suite of apps and it is claimed to be called JioSaavn. Notably, this app will not be free for all the users of the telco.

    Complimentary JioSaavn Pro access

    Initially, subscribers of Jio will be given complimentary Pro access for three months. But once this offer period is over, users need to pay to access the service. For now, there is no word regarding the plans but it looks like it will be a direct rival to the other music streaming apps and services such as Wynk, Gaana and more. On subscribing to the paid version, users might get an ad-free experience, ability to download and more. Similar to the JioMusic users, Saavn users will also not be able to enjoy the unlimited and free services if they don't update the app.

     

    And, Saavn has confirmed that the launch of the JioSaavn app is nearing so we can expect it to happen by the end of this year. However, an exact launch date of the service is yet to be known.

    Read More About: jio reliance saavn news apps
    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 11:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 27, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue