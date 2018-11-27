JioMusic to be rebranded JioSaavn soon; will be free for 90 days

Reliance Jio brought in a disruption in the country's telecom space by offering its services for free. In addition to this, the other factor that helped the telco gain popularity is the unlimited and free access to its apps. All the Jio users get bundled services via apps such as JioCinema, JioTV, JioMusic and more. And, the highlight is that all these apps are free to access ever since the service debuted in 2016.

Recently, it was reported that the telco will start charging its subscribers for using the Jio suite of apps. The company is being speculated to be planning for a freemium model for its content services wherein users will have to pay a specific amount as fee in order to enjoy all the features. Now, a recent report by TelecomTalk suggests that the JioMusic app will be removed from the complimentary entertainment suite.

Jio and Saavn team up

Earlier this year, Jio and Saavn, the music streaming app entered into partnership to offer a new app. There are no official details regarding the new music streaming app from both Jio and Saavn but this partnership might not be good news for the Jio subscribers who use the JioMusic app regularly.

After the introduction of this new service, JioMusic will no more belong to the complimentary Jio suite of apps and it is claimed to be called JioSaavn. Notably, this app will not be free for all the users of the telco.

Complimentary JioSaavn Pro access

Initially, subscribers of Jio will be given complimentary Pro access for three months. But once this offer period is over, users need to pay to access the service. For now, there is no word regarding the plans but it looks like it will be a direct rival to the other music streaming apps and services such as Wynk, Gaana and more. On subscribing to the paid version, users might get an ad-free experience, ability to download and more. Similar to the JioMusic users, Saavn users will also not be able to enjoy the unlimited and free services if they don't update the app.

And, Saavn has confirmed that the launch of the JioSaavn app is nearing so we can expect it to happen by the end of this year. However, an exact launch date of the service is yet to be known.