JioPhone Users Can Now Use Aarogya Setu Application

If you are a JioPhone user, then there is good news for you as now you can also download the Aarogya Setu app. The technology ministry has brought out a new version of the Aarogya Setu application for JioPhones users. Earlier, it was available on Android and iOS smartphones.

This means that five million JioPhone users can also use the tracking app, report Reuters. This development comes after the app was introduced on feature phones. The Ministry launched the Aarogya Setu Interactive Voice Response System on feature phones. But, still, there are some steps that will help you use this feature.

How To Operate Aarogya Setu Interactive Voice Response System on feature phones

Step 1: First, you need to give a missed call in 1921, a toll-free number.

Step 2: Then, you will get a call from health officials.

Step 3: After that, you have to answer the symptoms checker questions.

Step 4: Then, you'll get a message that will tell you your health status and some measures that will help you.

Aarogya Setu App Crossed 10 Crore Mark

Meanwhile, the app has crossed a 10 crore mark in just 42 days. This means that the app has become the fastest app that crossed five crore base in just a few days of launch. These numbers come after when the government has made this app mandatory for all its employees. In fact, private firms are asking their employees to download this application. Besides, the app is mandatory for all those who are living in red zones.

The app has also received negative comments as people have asked or raised questions about security. However, the government came to support the application and said it is safe. "This app is completely safe and secure-data is secured for a very limited purpose and for a very limited period of time," Communications and information technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was quoted by Economic Times.

In addition, the government has recently asked air travelers to download the application. The Airport Authority of India has asked passengers to download the app before printing the boarding pass.

