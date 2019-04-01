JioSaavn slashes annual subscription prices by 75%: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua Gaana Plus service is still available at Rs. 99 per month and for three months users have to Rs. 199.

In order to take on Spotify and Youtube, Indian music streaming app JioSaavn has slashed the prices of its annual Pro Subscription plan by 75 percent.

The Reliance JioSaavn Pro annual subscription plan is now available at Rs.299 which was previously priced at Rs. 999 and this also means that users have to pay only Rs. 24 per month. However Jio Saavn Pro is still available at Rs.99 per month.

The annual subscription plan of JioSaavn is providing 45 million songs without ads. In fact, users can use this plan on five devices, and exclusive content.

It is also important to note that another Indian player Gaana is also providing its services at Rs. 299. While Gaana Plus service is still available at Rs. 99 per month and for three months users have to Rs. 199.

For those who are not aware Spotify has launched its services in February this year. It offers free music on mobile, tablet and computer, personalized playlists and recommendations, on-demand full catalog access across mobile, desktop and tablet users can access to playlists from local experts and worldwide community of music fans. In addition, you can create playlists and share instantly with friends on Spotify, Facebook, Twitter, Line, WhatsApp, text, and email.

While Spotify Premium will provide you ad-free music at Rs. 119 per month, on-demand music with zero ad interruptions on your

high-quality streaming (320kbps) users can listen to songs on offline mode

Besides Spotify Premium is providing free 30-day to all.

Jio had announced its strategic transaction with Saavn in March last year. The combined entity is valued at over $1 billion, with JioMusic's implied valuation at $ 670 million. The integrated business will be developed into a media platform of the future with global reach, cross-border original content, an independent artist marketplace, consolidated data and one of the largest mobile advertising mediums, RIL said.