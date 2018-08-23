Kika Indian Keyboard with 30+ Indian language support officially launched: Download here

Kika tech has launched a new free to download to cater more than one billion Indian smartphone users who cannot read or understand the English language. The company has partnered with smartphone OEMs like Huawei, Samsung, Xiaomi, VIVO, OPPO, Lenovo, and Meizu to integrate this keyboard on upcoming smartphones.

Bill Hu, CEO, Kika Tech said

Kika is dedicated to make all smartphones enabled with Indian languages. The biggest obstacle in the Indian Smartphone market has always been insufficient support of local languages. With India's 22 official languages and hundreds of unofficial ones, we are excited that Kika can be part of India's mobile revolution and help people connect in their native languages and in a more efficient and easy way.

Features of Kika Indian Keyboard

Kika Indian Keyboard Supports 22 official languages of India and 16 un-official languages of India, which makes it a truly India-centric keyboard including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Urdu. Also supports 10 local languages that can be inputted using a QWERTY English keyboard, enabling users to type Hinglish and Banglish with the best of the industry input efficiency.

Text prediction and smart autocorrect- Gives text predictions and autocorrection in Hindi and Bengali and provides ease of switch from local characters to Latin letters.

Localized content- Provides pop motion and thousands of custom themes and stickers in the Kika keyboard store, offering users with comprehensive choices.

Requirements

Android smartphone with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean or the latest operating system is the only criteria and the app is available to download for free of cost.

Click here to download the Kika Indian Keyboard

Kika's AI Technology

Kika addresses all three purposes of human communications: sharing information; sending requests and having it fulfilled, and expressing emotional feelings. Kika is well-positioned and has proven itself a leader in the AI space by leveraging three necessary factors to make it a true and sustainable AI company, including a large global volume of training data, AI technology, and compelling use cases. Incorporating image and voice recognition, Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Deep Learning, Kika Tech's vision is for individuals to connect much more efficiently, engaging in meaningful conversations.

Kika Keyboard, the company's flagship product, is the #1 rated utility app in the Google Play Store, providing a seamless mobile experience to more than 60M users each month. Kika Tech has secured $63M in funding and struck key strategic partnerships with global sports franchises (Real Madrid C.F., FC Barcelona), mobile manufacturers (Samsung, Huawei, and ZTE), movie studios (20th Century Fox, Warner Bros.), and leading GIF provider, GIPHY.