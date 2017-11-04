Latest update kills Bixby key on disabling it on your Samsung phone

The Bixby voice assistant that was introduced along with the Galaxy S8 and S8+ earlier this year was released to the users a couple of months back. Soon after its release, Samsung addressed the major pain point for most users of the current generation flagships by providing them with an option to disable the Bixby button.

However, this option to disable Bixby came with a catch. While disabling the key, it would not load the assistant if the button is pressed but the button was not fully dead. After disabling the Bixby button, the same started behaving like the power button for reasons that remain unknown. Pressing the Bixby button on the flagship smartphones started waking up the screen.

This behavior of the Bixby button on the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8 irked the users. Eventually, the company was forced to come up with a solution to fix the Bixby button. This fix has come in the form of a new update for Bixby, claims a SamMobile report.

As soon as you grab the Bixby service and Bixby apps update from the Galaxy Apps Store on your Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ or Galaxy Note 8, you will be able to disable the Bixby key that is on your device. This update will kill the functionality of the Bixby button on your device. Eventually, on pressing the button on any of the current Samsung flagship smartphones will do nothing.

To get this update, you can go to the Galaxy Apps Store on your device. Once you open the app store, go to My Apps → Update. Over here, you will find a host of Bixby services and apps. Just hit the "Update All" button. That's it! The Bixby button on your smartphone will be killed and will not have any functionality. If you are annoyed with the strange behavior of this button, head on to the Galaxy Apps Store and disable it for a great user experience.