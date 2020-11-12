Just In
- 11 min ago Google Photos To Stop Free Unlimited Storage In 2021: Plan To Push Google One Service?
-
- 31 min ago Amazon Quiz Answers For November 12: Play And Win Samsung Galaxy Watch Active
- 1 hr ago YouTube Error: Why YouTube Isn’t Working And How To Fix The Issue
- 2 hrs ago Nokia 8000 4G Details Hit The Web: KaiOS, 2.8-Inch Display And More
Don't Miss
- News Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, claims India has entered into recession
- Finance FM Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE Updates: Stimulus Expected
- Movies Laxmii: Sharad Kelkar Reveals How Playing A Transgender Changed His Perception Towards The Community
- Automobiles 2021 BMW iX Electric SUV Globally Unveiled: Will Rival The Mercedes-Benz EQC
- Sports NBA Draft 2020: Numbers breakdown for lottery teams
- Lifestyle Dhanteras 2020: Karishma Tanna, Vidya Balan, Amruta Khanvilkar’s Silver Jewellery Looks
- Education PM Modi To Inaugurate Two Ayurveda Institutions On November 13
- Travel Places To Celebrate A Quiet And Clean Diwali
Light Up Your Diwali With Instagram's New AR Filters: Here's How To Use
Diwali might not be the same this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic; everyone might choose to wish their friends or family via social media platforms instead of going outside. To help us celebrate our virtual Diwali, Instagram has introduced an AR filter called "Share Your Light" inspired by mandalas, diyas, and festive colors.
Users can use the hashtag #ShareYourLight to share positivity with everyone. The new effects are available in seven languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Furthermore, Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India said "Instagram is a cultural hub and a place where people can freely express themselves. As celebrations go virtual, we continue to innovate with features and updates that help people during the festivities,"
Besides, the platform has also added a host of IGTV shows with content creators like Shirley Setia, Kusha Kapila, and Arjun Kanungo. To see all Diwali posts you can search by using hashtags #Diwali2020 and #ShubhDiwali2020 in the search bar.
How To Use Instagram's New AR Filters
The new effects are available for both Android and iOS devices. However, you need to update your Instagram app from Google Play Store or Apple's App Store. Here is a step by step guide on how to use New Diwali AR Filters on Instagram.
Step 1: First you need to click on the 'Instagram camera' icon from where regular stories are upload.
Step 2: You can search the effect using ''festive diya''.
In addition, Instagram also added a few AR filters, stickers during the Durga Puja festival. The platform also extended its live video time up to four hours from the earlier one hour and users can now record 30 seconds reels video as well. Besides, Instagram merged its messaging app with Facebook Messenger.
-
24,999
-
34,990
-
23,999
-
64,999
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
19,999
-
54,990
-
16,999
-
39,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
38,999
-
51,860
-
2,900
-
29,000
-
2,23,535
-
21,860
-
37,200
-
16,700
-
28,570
-
21,390
-
13,900