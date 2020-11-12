Light Up Your Diwali With Instagram's New AR Filters: Here's How To Use News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Diwali might not be the same this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic; everyone might choose to wish their friends or family via social media platforms instead of going outside. To help us celebrate our virtual Diwali, Instagram has introduced an AR filter called "Share Your Light" inspired by mandalas, diyas, and festive colors.

Users can use the hashtag #ShareYourLight to share positivity with everyone. The new effects are available in seven languages including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Furthermore, Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India said "Instagram is a cultural hub and a place where people can freely express themselves. As celebrations go virtual, we continue to innovate with features and updates that help people during the festivities,"

Besides, the platform has also added a host of IGTV shows with content creators like Shirley Setia, Kusha Kapila, and Arjun Kanungo. To see all Diwali posts you can search by using hashtags #Diwali2020 and #ShubhDiwali2020 in the search bar.

How To Use Instagram's New AR Filters

The new effects are available for both Android and iOS devices. However, you need to update your Instagram app from Google Play Store or Apple's App Store. Here is a step by step guide on how to use New Diwali AR Filters on Instagram.

Step 1: First you need to click on the 'Instagram camera' icon from where regular stories are upload.

Step 2: You can search the effect using ''festive diya''.

In addition, Instagram also added a few AR filters, stickers during the Durga Puja festival. The platform also extended its live video time up to four hours from the earlier one hour and users can now record 30 seconds reels video as well. Besides, Instagram merged its messaging app with Facebook Messenger.

