LIKE App lets you create interesting digital content on the go

There's no dearth of photo and video editing apps in Google Play Store. Snapseed, Picsart, Quik, etc. are some of our top picks that we personally use in everyday life to enhance mobile photography experience. Moreover, as photography enthusiasts, we at Gizbot keep a close eye on new applications that can help us enhance pictures and videos we shoot from our smartphones. The 'LIKE' app, developed by Singapore-based BIGO Technology Pvt Ltd is yet another addition to the list of photo-video editing apps.

Unlike the regular video editing apps, LIKE app is a blend of a social platform and a video editing tool. The app let you create short videos with interesting video-audio effects in real-time that your followers and fans can watch. You can add music from your phone and apply various filters and can see the changes in real-time. The editing engine powering the app seems quite immersive and powerful. You must have seen Beautify filters in OPPO and Vivos's selfie centered smartphones, which you can find in LIKE app.

As per the developers, LIKE APP has grabbed the award owing to its unique format in the very first month of its launch. The company says that the app has been awarded in the Best Entertainment App category, Best SOCIAL App category and MOST POPULAR App category respectively. As per data shared by LIKE app, it has 20 million registered users in 187 countries respectively.

The app has an amalgamation of 3D effects that can overhaul the live video feed from your smartphone. It is and can be used as a platform by millennials to showcase their talent; dance, singing, art, etc. to other LIKE app users around the globe. The makers of the App are working to add more innovative features to the App to keep enthusing the user base and to attract entertainment freaks on their platform.

We will give LIKE app some more time to explore its full potential. Meanwhile, if you are a creative person and love to play around with video and audio editing, then LIKE app will not disappoint you.