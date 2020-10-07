LinkedIn Introduces ‘Stories' Feature In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LinkedIn has launched a new 'Stories' feature on its platform for the Indian masses. Besides, it is also available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Netherlands, UAE, and the US. The professional social networking platform had launched the feature back in September. Now, it is available for Indian users as well and with this new feature, users can share stories like other social media platforms.

LinkedIn members can upload photos and videos up to 20 seconds long with their networks. The stories will be visible only for 24 hours like Facebook, Instagram. With this Stories feature, LinkedIn now allows you to share everyday professional moments and experiences with your connections. Further, it has also introduced six localized stickers for Indian users such as Auto Rickshaw, Jugaad, Chai-Time, Cricket, Yoga, and India.

How To Upload Stories On LinkedIn?

To upload the stories on your LinkedIn, follow this step and it also follows the same method as Instagram and Facebook.

Step 1: On the top left of your home page there is a circle sign with a plus sign. Click on that to open the camera.

Step 2: Then you can upload videos or photos from your gallery.

Step 3: After that, you can add stickers.

Step 4: After uploading your story and you can share with your connections to click on the "Share Story" option.

If you want, you can also upload the next story to tap the plus icon and you can also share the stories personally with your connections. Like Instagram, you can share your stories with selected members. Additionally, LinkedIn recently launched video calling, improved search, edit, and delete messages option. However, these all features are now available in a few countries. It expected to available globally in the coming days.

