LinkedIn launches Resume Assistant to help users create compelling CVs or resumes

With an aim to help its users craft a compelling resume, LinkedIn which is a popular business and employment-oriented social networking service has now launched a useful feature called Resume Assistant to bring the insights of the professional networking site directly into Microsoft Word.

Besides, it looks like LinkedIn along with Microsoft is trying to make its apps and services more user-friendly. Resume Assistant is an AI (Artificial Intelligence)-backed tool which will help users create more compelling resumes and improve their chances of landing better jobs.

"Within Resume Assistant you'll also see relevant job listings from LinkedIn's over 11 million active job openings to jump-start your search. Along with job openings, you'll see details of what the job requires, helping you to tailor your resume to a specific role," LinkedIn said in a blog post.

"After you select your desired role and industry, Resume Assistant will pull LinkedIn insights from millions of member profiles so you can see diverse examples of how professionals in that role describe their work."

Resume Assistant will also allow users to customize their resumes based on relevant job listings on LinkedIn which they can now see within Word. Users can also use Resume Assistant to see others job profile and take reference while creating their own. Once users fill the 'Role' and 'Industry' tabs in the Resume Assistant it will show examples with work description of others.

How to Use Resume Assistant?

To use this tool, open Word and click on Review>Resume Assistant on the top right side of the Word interface. This will open a thin panel on the right side. All your queries and suggestions on Resume Assistant will show here.

Within Resume Assistant, users will also see the option to turn on Open Candidates. This feature on

LinkedIn quietly signals to recruiters that you are open to new opportunities, and makes you twice as likely to hear from recruiters.

Resume Assistant will be rolling out to Microsoft Insiders starting this week on Windows and will be generally available to Office 365 subscribers in the coming months, the Microsoft-owned firm has said. Resume Assistant in Word will be coming first to users in US, UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, Spain and New Zealand. It will be available to all users and markets in the coming months.