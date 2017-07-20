'LinkedIn Lite' Android app launched in India

Professional networking giant LinkedIn today launched a faster and lighter version of its app, called the 'LinkedIn Lite' in India. Based on Android OS, the LinkedIn Lite app will offer a seamless and intuitive experience to users.

As of now, the company has rolled out only the Android version of the Lite app since 97 percent of Indian smartphone market is occupied by Android phones. Built to run smoothly and offer faster access even on lower end smartphones, the app loads extremely fast, in under five seconds, even on 2G network. In a country where fast internet is still considered a luxury, the launch of the Lite app will drive more people to join LinkedIn.

The Lite also offers all key features like news feed, jobs, profile, network, messaging, notifications and search. It weighs in at only 1MB and reduces data usage by 80 per cent. Developed by LinkedIn's R&D team in Bengaluru, LinkedIn Lite app is first being rolled out to members in India. The Lite app draws its inspiration from the success of the lightweight mobile website, which was launched back in September 2016.

However, LinkedIn plans to roll out the mobile web version and the Android app in over 60 countries shortly.

"Besides providing a fast, data-light solution for professionals in slow network areas, we hope the LinkedIn Lite app will democratise access to economic opportunity," said Akshay Kothari, LinkedIn's Country Manager for India, while commenting on the launch.

"Regardless of their device or location, we hope to level the playing field for all LinkedIn members so they can get closer to their dream jobs, grow their networks and become more successful," he added further.

You can download the LinkedIn Lite app from Google Play Store.

IANS Report