Get Amazon Prime Membership Now To Save Up To Rs. 500 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Price hikes are becoming a constant in many aspects of our lives. Last month, the online retailer Amazon hit the headlines as it announced that the prices of its Prime membership will be increased but it failed to share when exactly the new prices will be effective. Now, a screenshot from Amazon has confirmed that the new pricing strategy will be effective from next month.

Amazon Prime Membership Gets Costlier

As per the screenshot from the Amazon app shared by a member on the Desi Dime discussion forums, the new Amazon Prime subscription costs will be implemented from December 14. Users who want to get the Prime subscription at a lower rate (the current pricing) can subscribe to the same until December 13. From December 14, 2021, the pricing will be revised and will cost more.

While the prices are hiked, the benefits of the Amazon Prime subscription remain the same. There will be free one to two-day delivery sans any minimum order value, Prime Video and Prime Music access and unlimited 5 percent reward points on shopping on the platform using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Also, users can get free in-game content with Prime Gaming and a selection of books with Prime Reading.

Another notable benefit is the early access to Prime Day sale, which takes place annually wherein only the Prime members will get access to the mega sale event that will provide huge discounts on a slew of products.

New Amazon Prime Plans

Last month, it was reported that the online retailer giant will increase the Prime membership plans. As per the updated pricing, the annual membership of the service will be increased by Rs. 500. Notably, the yearly Prime membership plan priced at Rs. 999 now will be increased to Rs. 1,499.

Likewise, the quarterly membership plan priced at Rs. 329 will now be priced at Rs. 459 and the monthly membership cost of Rs. 129 will be increased to Rs. 179. The change in price will not affect the existing customers but once the plan expires, users will have to pay for it as per the new pricing strategy.

When it comes to the Youth membership plans, there will be a drop in the price of the service instead of an increase. Notably, the Youth membership plans will be available for users aged between 18 and 24 years. With this, the new plan will be priced relatively lesser at Rs. 499 instead of the usual cost of Rs. 749. On the other hand, the quarterly and monthly Prime membership subscription for youth will be brought down to Rs. 164 and Rs. 64 respectively instead of the earlier cost of Rs. 299 and Rs. 89.

The Amazon Prime subscription cost has been increased soon after the telecom operators Airtel and Vi increased the price of their prepaid plans in India to increase the ARPU (average revenue per user). So, if you want to subscribe to the Prime membership or renew your membership, then this will be the right time as you can get it at a lesser cost until December 13.

