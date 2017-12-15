MediaTek unveils MediaTek Sensio: World's first 6-in-1 smartphone biosensor module

MediaTek has now unveiled MediaTek Sensio, the first 6-in-1 smartphone biosensor module. MediaTek Sensio is a powerful advanced health monitoring solution which makes it easy to track heart rate information, blood pressure trends, peripheral oxygen saturation levels and more.

Available as an embedded module in smartphones, MediaTek Sensio makes it possible for consumers to quickly check and monitor physical wellness on a device they use most - their smartphone.

"Giving people the power to access their health information with a smartphone is a major step in making the world a healthier place," said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Sr. Director of Product Marketing for MediaTek's wireless business. "With our MediaTek Sensio biosensor module and software, developers and device makers have a powerful, embedded health monitoring solution that delivers heart and fitness information in around 60 seconds."

The MediaTek Sensio MT6381 is a comprehensive software and module solution designed specifically to deliver valuable health data, consisting of optical, electrical and processing components. The customizable, compact solution means device manufacturers have the flexibility to embed the MediaTek Sensio module directly into all types of smartphones, versus using multiple sensors. With MediaTek Sensio, manufacturers are able to develop proprietary applications or leverage third-party applications and developer add-ons.

The module uses light emitting diodes (LEDs) in conjunction with a light-sensitive sensor to measure the absorption of red and infrared light by the user's fingertips. By touching a device's sensors and electrodes with your fingertips, MediaTek Sensio creates a closed loop between your heart and the biosensor to measure ECG and PPG waveforms.

Sensio delivers these six key health data points in about 60 seconds:

Heart-rate - MediaTek Sensio measures heart beats per minute.

Heart-Rate Variability - MediaTek Sensio measures variation in the time between heartbeats.

Blood Pressure Trends - MediaTek Sensio measures blood pressure trends so users can see a range of data over a period of time.

Peripheral Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) - MediaTek Sensio measures the amount of oxygen in the blood.

Electrocardiography (ECG) - MediaTek Sensio measures the electrical activity of the heart over a period of time and displays it in graph form.

Photoplethysmography (PPG) - MediaTek Sensio measures the change in volume of blood.

The first 6-in-1 total hardware and software solution, consisting of optical, electrical and processing components, delivers a package of smart health solutions that will help users to be more informed about their fitness levels.

MediaTek Sensio MT6381 includes an integrated R and IR LEDs for reflective PPG measurement + 1-channel ECG analog front-end. Other features include compact 6.8 mm x 4.93 mm x 1.2 mm OLGA 22-pin package, total external BOM of 4 caps + 2 electrodes and I2C /SPI digital interface.

MediaTek Sensio will be available beginning in early 2018.