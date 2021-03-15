Mera Ration App Launched By Government Of India: How To Download And Use? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Government of India has launched the Mera Ration app to help the beneficiaries of the programme called 'One Nation One Ration Card'. It intends to let people use the same ration card all over India under the NFSA (National Food Security Act). The app has been developed by the Indian Government in collaboration with the NIC in order to facilitate several ONORC related services among the NFSA beneficiaries.

Mera Ration App Features

The Meta Ration app will be very useful for those users who have moved to a new area for their livelihood. The app helps beneficiaries figure out the status of Aadhaar seeding, food grain entitlement, recent transactions. Furthermore, it will help migrant beneficiaries who are in a different state to register their migration details and avail the benefits. It comes with an option to give feedback and suggestions on the mobile application. The app lets ration cardholders locate the fair price shops near them as well.

As of now, the Mera Ration app is bilingual and supports English and Hindi languages. It has been announced that there support to 14 languages in the future. For now, 32 states and union territories will be covered under the ONORC scheme. Only four states are to be integrated including - Delhi, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Assam. This integration process is believed to be completed in the coming months.

How To Download Mera Ration App?

You can download the Mera Ration app on your Android smartphone from the Google Play Store. Remember that when you search for Mera Ration, you will get many apps and you need look out for the one developed by CENTRAL AEPDS TEAM. As of now, there is no word if there will be an iOS version of the app.

How To Use Mera Ration App?

Check out how to use the Mera Ration app from below.

Once you have downloaded the Mera Nation app on your smartphone, open the app.

The first option in the app is Registration. Click on it to register your ration card.

To register, enter your ration card number and enter Submit.

The next option, 'Know your entitlement' will let you check your entitlement and know your benefits. Remember that you need your enter either your ration card or Aadhaar card number.

The third option is 'Nearby Ration Shops', which will display all the nearby fair price shops. Now, you can also get the directions to the shop you want to go to via Google Maps.

The fourth option lets you check the ONORC eligibility. You can check the details by choosing the Eligibility Criteria, you will be able to check the details and fill in the required information.

Do keep in mind that from the Registration option, you can scroll down to migration details and key in your present details to get the benefits in the region where you have moved to. Likewise, from the entitlement option, you can get to know the details of food grains that are entitled to your ration card. Also, if you want to check for an individual by keying in the person's Aadhaar number instead of the ration card number.

