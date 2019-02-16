ENGLISH

Mi Pay standalone app arrives with MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM: Reports

Mi Pay 2.0 has arrived with the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM update. All you need to know about the new app.

    Back in December last year Xiaomi announce that the company is going to start testing its payments service in India. Xiaomi took this step to take on Google Pay and other similar services. The company has also joined hands with ICICI Bank and PayU to launch its Mi Pay services in the country. The company confirmed that it has also got clearance from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for testing the Mi Pay for large groups.

    Now it has been reported that the Mi Pay 2.0 has arrived with the latest MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM update. In the initial testing the feature was integrated into Settings option, but now the latest beta update brings Mi Pay 2.0 in the form of a standalone app.

    The Mi Pay arrives with latest MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM and it was first reported by FoneArena. According to the report, "Mi Pay has a basic UI unlike PhonePe or Google Pay and it requires Phone, Contacts and SMS permissions to run. Users have an option to transfer money to UPI address and Bank Account directly. As of now, there are no rewards/promotions on the app unlike PhonePe and Google Pay. Mi-Pay is available only for Indian users and the device should not be rooted for Mi Pay to work on it."

    The Mi Pay is still in the testing phase and it might bring rewards and promotions once it gets launched commercially. You can download the apks from here if you want to test the app before the actual launch.

     

    Recently, RBI came up with a new rule. According to the same, the digital payment services in the country have to save the user data in the country itself. Eventually, WhatsApp Payments faced an issue that delayed its widespread rollout. Given that Xiaomi has its office in the country, we can expect the Mi Pay service to be introduced without any delay for this reason.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 16, 2019, 11:09 [IST]
