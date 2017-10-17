Microsoft adds group video calling feature and AI chatbot to its Skype Lite app

Skype Lite app has got a new update and it can now be used to make group video calls. Microsoft on Monday announced the introduction of group video calling feature as well as Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based chatbot named "Ruuh" for Skype Lite app.

Henceforth, video calling will be available for all Skype Lite users across the country and the company has further said that the app will allow anyone to join the group video or audio call for free. What this basically means is that Skype Lite users can also invite their friends or family members who do not have registered Skype account to the video chat via the app.

How to Enable this Feature?

While Microsoft is making it easier than ever for people to attend a video call users can tap on the call tab on the Skype application to start a group call with friends or family.

To add other people, the main user will need to send the invitation link via WhatsApp or any other medium. The link basically takes the people to a download site for Skype Lite app which they have to install on their phone or on the PC. The page prompts them to install an extension (Skype Web extension on some Web browsers (Chrome) to facilitate the video call. Notably, no extension or account is required if the guest user just wants to have a text conversation with the host. The invitation link is valid for 24 hours.

AI-based Chatbot

Meanwhile, the AI-based chatbot is available on all Skype products in the country. Dubbed as "Ruuh", with female voice rendition, this bot will help users create personalized cards for Diwali apart from chatting with the user, the company said. The tech giant has also introduced other features such as Diwali-themed stickers and emoticons.

Earlier this year, Microsoft threw a direct competition to social media apps like Google's messaging app Allo and video calling app Duo, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, by launching Skype Lite to provide a seamless experience in messaging, audio and video calling even at lower bandwidths. Since then the company has also been aggressively expanding the offerings of Skype Lite to make the app more relevant to people in the country.