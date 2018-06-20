Microsoft Edge for Android finally gets Adblock Plus integration

Microsoft Edge browser for Android has finally got the much anticipated Adblock Plus feature. The web browser in its latest beta update now offers Adblock Plus integration that will allow you to restrict unwanted advertisements while browsing the web pages on mobile phones and tablets. The new Beta update for Android also adds a couple of important features and performance updates.

The new update goes by the serial number- v42.0.02055 and brings native ad blocking support from the most popular ad-blocking service- AdBlock Plus. Adblock Plus is easily the world's most popular ad blocking tool and is being used by smartphone and PC users worldwide. When integrated into browsers, Adblock Plus blocks HTTP and HTTPS requests according to their source address and additional context information. Moreover, the tool can also block iframes, scripts, and Flash content while browsing web pages.

Notably, Google Chrome for Android is yet to implement the service completely for its users. To enable the Adblock services in Microsoft Edge browser for Android, you can head to "Content blockers" section in the app's settings. Some level of customization is also provided where you can add most visited websites to whitelist and also allow acceptable ads as per your browsing preferences.

Besides the Adblock integration, the new beta update also adds some new features and performance improvements.

Here's the complete changelog for the new beta update:



• Content blocking with Adblock Plus is now available under Settings

• Intelligent visual search gives you a cool new way to find contact info, identify landmarks, or find similar images based on a photo

• See organization-managed favorites and internal web apps on Intune-managed work and school accounts

• A better book reading experience including ability to see/add bookmarks and to change text spacing

• Performance improvements

Microsoft Edge is not quite popular for browsing web pages on Android and iOS but is gradually catching up with the competition. The tech giant is giving a good time in developing new features and adding performance updates to the browsing app for Android and iOS devices.

As noted, Microsoft Edge made a debut in its first beta version last year in October 2017. The web browser was made available for general users in September 2017 and has received a number of important updates since then to improve the overall browsing experience.

Microsoft Edge Browser is designed to create a seamless browsing experience for Windows 10 users across their devices. As per Microsoft, content and data sync seamlessly in the background, so users can browse across devices, without skipping a beat. Some well-known features include- Hub View that stores all your favorites, reading list, history and books all in one place, QR Code Reader to easily read QR codes at the touch of a button, Voice Search, etc.

Microsoft Edge browser for Android is free to download from Google Play Store.

If you want to explore the ad blocking tool more, you can check the standalone application of Adblock Plus, which was recently made available on Google Play Store. Adblock Plus is a native Android app which can filter the ads from third-party apps and web pages and has been launched by Adblockplus.org.

The app is now available in Google Play Store to download for free. The original 'apk" file can also be downloaded from the official site Adblockplus.org.