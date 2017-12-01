Microsoft Edge browser is now available for Android and iOS devices for free

Microsoft has just announced that it is now removing the "preview" label from its Android and iOS app. While the app was announced for mobile devices back in October, however starting today, Microsoft Edge is available for iOS (Apple Store) and Android (Google Play Store) as a free download.

Microsoft Edge for iOS and Android brings familiar features like Favorites, Reading List, New Tab Page, and Reading View. One key highlight of Microsoft Edge that really stands out is the ability to continue work from phone to PC. Edge browser enables users to immediately open the page they were looking at right on the PC-or save it to work on later.

Apart from these Microsoft has also added the new and popular features since launching the preview mobile app. One feature includes Roaming Passwords which allows users to save a new password on their phone, and it basically follows them to their PC. "Get to what you need, regardless of where you are or what device you are currently working on," the company said.

Microsoft Edge now also comes with a dark theme and users can now enjoy this popular theme on their phone, in addition to their PC.

Talking about the market and language availability, Microsoft Edge for iOS is available in the United States (English), China (Simplified-Chinese), France (French) and the UK (English).

Microsoft Edge for Android is available in the United States (English), Australia (English) Canada (English and French), China (Simplified-Chinese), France (French), India (English) and the UK (English). The company is looking forward to bringing MS Edge for iOS and Android to additional markets and languages over time.

"We are committed to empowering people and organizations to achieve more. And Microsoft Edge for iOS and Android is another step in that journey. While we're excited to remove the preview label along with the download restrictions, we are more excited about all that's ahead. We have a long list of new features to build and improvements to make," the company said in its blog post.

"We hope you will try the app alongside your Windows 10 PCs and provide your ideas on what can make it even better. As has been our approach with Windows 10, we'll continue to try new things, learn and build the best experiences possible," Microsoft concluded.