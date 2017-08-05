Microsoft introduces 'Continue on PC' to revive cross platform compatibility

Microsoft is trying to increase the compatibility of Windows 10 and Office with iOS and Android and had come up with yet another cross platform feature that will feature in the Fall Creator's Update for Windows 10.

Microsoft's mobile platform Windows 10 Mobile might be on the verge of extinction but the company is still striving to stand by its "mobile-first, cloud first" strategy. Microsoft revealed several new features during the Build 2017 event in March that would make it easy for iOS and Android users to interact with Windows 10 PC.

However, the "Continue on PC" feature is something that motivates users to use the Windows 10 more often. It allows users to continue browsing across platforms. Microsoft introduced the feature in the Windows Insider preview build 16251 with Android receiving the support first of all. The feature is now also available on iOS.

Here is how to setup the feature on iOS devices:

All you need to do is connect your phone to your PC using the 'Phone' settings.

You will be required to enter the phone number for the device you are trying to connect to the PC.

Once you enter the number and hit enter, you will receive a text message with the link to the App Store from where you need to install the app on your device.

Once you have installed the app from the store you need to turn it on in the share list.

To activate the feature you simply need to open the share tray on a web page and turn on the "Continue on PC" feature.

When you want to use the feature all you need to do is click on the share menu and tap on "Continue on PC."

This is indeed a cool feature if you keep switching a lot between your PC and smartphone.

