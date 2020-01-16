ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Microsoft Introduces The Latest Edge Chromium Browser

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Microsoft has introduced its new Edge Chromium browser for Windows and macOS. The browser is available in its stable form, and the users can either manually download from Microsoft's website or install it after getting a notification, on their devices. Read on to know everything about the new browser.

    Microsoft Introduces The Latest Edge Chromium Browser

     

    The Edge Chromium arrives with a few misses. You can't see history and extension sync options on the browser. Hopefully, Microsoft will include these missing attributes sometime later. Whereas, options like favorites, settings, contact info/addresses, and passwords are available as sync. The new browser comes with a new feature-- collections, that lets users collect and combine pictures and content from the web.

    While collating the contents from the web, you can avoid your data from being tracked. These harmful trackers from other websites will be blocked by the default setting, on the Edge browser. Hereby, assuring that content and ads are highly secured. The browser also features a strict setting, that prevents the bigger chunks of trackers from harming your web.

    Microsoft in the later months will automatically update Windows 10 with the new Edge Chromium browser. Microsoft, as of now, has brought up the new version of Edge to some devices. And, it will take some time to further reach to more number of OEMs. The company makes sure that each future Windows 10 update will be accessible to the latest browser. In another segment, Edge's ARM64 version hasn't yet arrived, but we could expect it quite sooner.

    It would be quite early to say that the Edge Chromium has been faring well across different web pages. We have earlier seen the Edge during beta testing, which failed to get access to Google Meet and Google Stadia on Edge Chromium. We could, however, expect that the new browser will turn into the most adaptable browser, that would compete directly with Google's Chrome. In case you're interested to use the browser, download here.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: microsoft news app
    Story first published: Thursday, January 16, 2020, 12:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue