Microsoft launches Kaizala a ' made in India' app

Microsoft India has finally announced the launch of Kaizala a 'made in India' app for large group communications and work management.

It is developed for organizations to offer communication, simple collaboration and complete task bringing together desktop users and mobile-only users who may be within or outside their organizations. It is powered by Azure Cloud platform.

The company has also announced Microsoft India also announced the launch of its enterprise version, Kaizala Pro that allows organizations to have full administrative control of their groups and Both 'Kaizala and Kaizala Pro are integrated with Microsoft Office 365.

Kaizala is available in India as a free download on iOS and Android phones while 'Kaizala Pro' is available for Rs 130 per user per month.

"'Kaizala' brings together the two disparate worlds of mobile only messaging apps and a digitally integrated modern workplace. The product will make it possible for organizations to interact with everyone both within and outside, seamlessly and with rich content," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

He said, 'Kaizala' has been optimized for 2G networks to enable connectivity in remote locations and offers features with offline support," he added.

"Using Microsoft Kaizala, organizations can connect with their employees and the extended value chain. The product offers a simple and familiar chat interface and goes beyond to make everyone more productive using Surveys, Polls, Jobs, Meetings and other actions, right in your chats. As we launch Microsoft Kaizala in India, we hope to help connect the unconnected parts of organizations - whether they are in large and small enterprises or in the Government. Microsoft Kaizala's vision is to empower every organization and community to achieve more through purposeful chat", added Rajiv Kumar, Corporate Vice President, Office Product Group, Microsoft.

Earlier in the day, Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant said that the economic advisory body is an early adapter of the app. "Delighted 2 launch Microsoft's Kaizala-a safe, secure, mobile first App designed & developed in India. Niti was its first few adopters."

In addition, the Andhra Pradesh Government is one of the first government organizations to use 'Kaizala' for real-time governance. More than 30 Government departments and over 70,000 users in the state government are using 'Kaizala' for day-to-day work.