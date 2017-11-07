Microsoft partners with Ola, to build a new connected vehicle platform for the future

Tech giant Microsoft has announced its partnership with cab aggregator Ola, under which Ola will use Microsoft Azure to build a new connected vehicle platform for the future.

As part of this strategic partnership, Ola announced that Microsoft will be a preferred cloud provider and will use Microsoft Azure to power Ola Play, the company's existing connected car platform.

"This will transform driver and passenger experiences with vehicle diagnostics, improved in-car productivity, advanced navigation, predictive maintenance of vehicles and more. Both companies will collaborate to take this platform to car manufacturers globally, to integrate with vehicle systems," said Ola.

Today's car is quickly becoming the ultimate computing device and together with Ola, we're focused on providing more intelligent, connected and productive experiences to our customers," said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.

"The combination of Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and our AI platform with Ola Play will deliver new customer experiences and business opportunities across the automotive ecosystem," he said.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-Founder, and CEO of Ola said, "Globally, the auto industry is experiencing a seismic shift as the definition of automobiles is increasingly changing from gas-powered vehicles to technology-packed, connected devices. With Ola Play, we have already set the tone for connected vehicles in India; together with Microsoft, we can make the new platform available to a larger, global audience and unlock futuristic experiences for customers worldwide."

Ola Play was launched in 2016 and in a short span of time has transformed the in-car experience for millions of Indians.