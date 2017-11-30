Microsoft releases major update for the Remote Desktop App for Mac 10

Microsoft has silently rolled out a major update for the Remote Desktop app for macOS. The update brings a new design as well as new features enabled in a remote session.

The updated Remote Desktop for Mac 10 has made quite a few changes to its UI. Microsoft has mainly focused on making the app look more modern. Furthermore, the new UI aligns perfectly with the design of the operating system. As such, there are flat thumbnails in the main window so users can quickly connect to saved clients.

In addition, Microsoft has extended the list of device redirections in the remote session. Users can now redirect the local microphone and smart cards, while previously they were only allowed to redirect a printer.

There is a catch though. As Microsoft notes, "Please note that you can't use a redirected smart card to sign into your remote PC. The redirected smart card isn't available until after you sign in."

The update adds also adds support for macOS shortcuts in a remote session, with allowed hotkeys now for cutting, copying, and pasting.

If you are wondering about how to migrate connection data to this latest version from previous versions, Microsoft has explained that on its Enterprise Mobility + Security blog.

"Verify you have the latest version 8.0.43 installed to migrate your connection data. Next look for Microsoft Remote Desktop in the App Store to download the new application on your Mac running OS X Yosemite or higher. Once installed you can skip the first run experience. In the menu click connections and choose the option to import connections from the other app. Now you are set to use the new app," states the blog post.

While the redesigned UI is the first thing you will notice, Remote Desktop version 10 also comes with notable performance improvements due to the inclusion of shortcuts.