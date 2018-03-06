Microsoft rolls out an update for Skype

Microsoft has recently started rolling out an update for its video messenger service Skype. As per some reports from Beebom Microsoft is rolling out the update for Skype in order to optimize it for Android versions 4.0.3 (Ice Cream Sandwich) to 5.1(Lollipop). The update will be made available for all the users around the world starting from this week.

The report further suggests that as per Microsoft the new update will make the Skype app lighter on the disk and will also consume less memory. This, in turn, will allow greater speed and better quality of audio and video on the lower-end Android devices, as well as increased and improved performance in challenging network conditions.

Further, the optimized version of Skype is expected to deliver better audio and video quality on the older devices which are still running on the outdated versions of Android OS.

Skype is the latest messaging and video calling application to use the end to end crypt messaging service. This enables a more private conversation platform for the users which is very much required today.

Recently Microsoft also rolled out a research program that helps visually challenged navigate. Microsoft is working on Soundscape which is a research project. The Soundscape research project explores the use of an innovative audio-based technology that enables visually challenged customers to navigate on their own.

Microsoft has just launched an iOS app which makes use of the learning from the research to help people with low vision or blindness and make them more aware of their surroundings without being dependent on others. This will help the visually challenged customers to become more confident and empowered to get around.

Further, the Soundscape provides information about a user's surroundings using synthesized binaural audio which then creates the effect of a 3D sound. The Soundscape app then uses the 3D audio cues to enrich ambient awareness and also provide a new way for the visually impaired users to relate to their surrounding environment.

