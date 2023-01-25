Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and Other Services Down for Thousands of Users News oi -Anu Joy

A host of Microsoft services have been affected by a networking outage, disrupting the workflows of thousands of users around the world. Many users complained about issues with Microsoft Teams, rendering them unable to send messages or make calls via the app. Azure, Microsoft's cloud computing service, was also hit by the outage.

Microsoft Services Down Across the World

According to Downdetector, over 3,000 users have reported outages in the Outlook app in India alone. Users in other countries including the US, Canada, and Japan have also reported issues with Microsoft's services.

Microsoft acknowledged the problem and stated that other services including Outlook, OneDrive for Business, Exchange Online, Power BI, and SharePoint Online were also down. The company has identified that a change in the wide-area networking (WAN) routing has affected multiple Microsoft 365 services.

Microsoft assured that it has rolled back the change and is "monitoring the service as it recovers." The company claimed that some "customers who had previously reported impact are also reporting recovery." The software giant noted that it is working on expediting the recovery of services by connecting them to additional infrastructure.

We're investigating issues impacting multiple Microsoft 365 services. More info can be found in the admin center under MO502273. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

Microsoft Reports Slow Growth

Although unrelated, the Microsoft services outage came close on the heels of the company's lackluster December earnings report. Microsoft reported a revenue of $52.7 billion, a mere 2% rise from last year. Meanwhile, net profits fell by 12% to $16.4 billion.

The company showed the slowest growth in sales in over six years. This could be attributed to the steep decline in PC sales.

Just last week, Microsoft announced that 10,000 employees will be laid off, which accounts for a whopping 5% of the company's workforce.

