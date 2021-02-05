Microsoft Viva Launched With Four Modules To Help Employees Stay Connected News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Microsoft 365 has something new to offer as part of the employee experience. The new Microsoft Viva comes in with productivity tools and integrates the company's resources. The tool aims to create a seamless workflow, irrespective of where the employees are, allowing employees to stay connected, access insights, and bring in opportunities to learn and access information.

Microsoft Viva is available in four modules, namely Viva Connections, Vivo Insights, Viva Learning, and Viva Topics. Presently, Viva Topics and Connections are available for employees. Viva Insights is available as part of the public preview and Viva Learning is in private preview for now.

Microsoft Viva Launched With Four Modules

Starting with Viva Connections, Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365, says it helps employees stay connected with their team. Viva Connections is like an entry point for all engagement and communications, the blog post notes.

Plus, the Viva Connections integrates with Microsoft 365, allowing employees to collaborate and interact - irrespective of where they are. To enhance the communication, Microsoft Viva integrates Yamma, a social media platform within organizations.

Microsoft Viva Explained

Next, the Microsoft Viva Insights offers tools to reduce a sense of burnout by offering personal wellbeing experiences, insights, and recommended actions from Workplace Analytics and MyAnalytics. Viva Insights integrates with LinkedIn Glint that uses real-time data to up the employee engagement.

Vivo Learning joins the list on Microsoft Viva modules. Here, Microsoft has integrated Viva Learning with LinkedIn Learning, Skillsoft, Coursera, Pluralsight, and edX. The blog post notes custom Learning content will also be available for employees, along with the materials from Cornerstone OnDemand, Saba, and SAP SuccessFactors for Microsoft Viva.

The Microsoft Viva Topics makes use of AI to categorize the content of companies. Viva Topics brings in categories like projects, products, processes, and customers, which helps employees when using Microsoft Office, Teams, or other platforms. For instance, clicking on a Viva Topic would show the page with either documents or videos about the particular topic.

The new initiative by Microsoft aims to help employees stay connected and boost their productivity. A year into the pandemic, companies are still working remotely. In this scenario, the Microsoft Viva comes as a refreshed support for employees.

Most Viewed Videos

Best Mobiles in India