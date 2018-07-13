Microsoft Whiteboard app is now available on Windows 10 platform, iOS to follow soon

Microsoft had first showcased the Whiteboard app back in May last year. The Whiteboard app is a digital collaboration platform which is designed for sharing creative ideas in the form of drawings. The Redmond giant had then released a Preview version of the app in December. Now, Microsoft has taken out the app of its preview phase and the app is now available for all the Windows 10 users.

Microsoft took it to its official blog post to announce the release of the Whiteboard app and now the app is available for the iOS platform and the web client version is expected to be released soon as a preview app. However, there is no specific timeline shared by the company related to the release of the app for the remaining platforms. The Whiteboard app is listed as a free app on the Microsoft store. Interested users can simply sign-in to the Microsoft Store account, or an Outlook, Live or Xbox profile, and Hotmail.

The Whiteboard app has a collaboration feature which requires at least one Team members to have an Office 365 subscription. On the other hand, it is mandatory for the enterprise consumers to have an Office 365 feature. The company has also announced that the partnership between multiple enterprise users, for all those who have an Office 365 subscription, will be released via an update in the coming days.

Microsoft has also introduced a whole set of features to Whiteboard Preview since it had gone live. All the new features will be made available with the stable build. The features introduced include the ability to add and edit pictures, text notes, improvement in the Whiteboard app's object recognition algorithm, and accessibility enhancements etc.

For our readers who are unaware about the Microsoft's Whiteboard app, we would like to add that Microsoft defines the app as a collaborative canvas which allows the team members to perform some creative tasks like adding pictures, drawings, and digital notes in order to organize ideas and utilize the digital linking feature. It also supports accessories like a stylus, keyboards, and others.