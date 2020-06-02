Mitron TV App Gets Suspended From Play Store For Violating Security Policies News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Mitron TV app which was being touted as India's homegrown rival to TiKTok has been grabbing the headlines for quite some time now. Earlier, it got all applauds and became one of the most download short video apps on Google PlayStore for being a 'Make in India' product. However, later it was revealed that this app's source code was bought from a company in Pakistan. In the latest development, the app has been suspended from Google Play Store.

Why Mitron TV App Got Suspended

As per a report via CNBC-TV18, the Mitron TV app has been suspended as the Spam and Minimum Functionality developer policies are claimed to be violated. Even though the app is suspended from the Google Play Store, its developers have a provision where they can challenge this decision.

However, they do need to have some good reasoning in order to get the suspension lifted. Considering the app's Indian developers have acknowledged this app being bought from Pakistan, we might not see any future developments. Another major reason for its suspension is the lack of the numerous security flaws which were left unattended.

Other Apps Like TikTok Swarming Play Store

It all started with a short downfall of TikTok on Google Play Store. The former's rating dropped drastically when the creators of the former, as well as YouTube, locked horns. Google later intervened and removed all the recent negative feedback and rating this app has achieved in the recent months. This was an opportunity for apps like Mitron TV to take on this space.

And it's not just the Mitro TV, but a lot of apps with similar and functionality have started flooding the Google Play Store. For reference, you will be able to see the 'Mitron Indian' app developed by Tools LLC, 'Mitron- India's Short Vide Platform' by Vee Developer, and others. It seems that the other developers have found the secret recipe for their success. Which in this case is the 'Make In India' production.

A statement released by the Google Spam and Minimum Functionality developer policy quotes, "At a minimum, apps should provide users with a basic degree of functionality and respectful user experience. Apps that crash, exhibit other behavior that is not consistent with functional user experience, or that serve only to spam users or Google Play are not apps that expand the catalog in a meaningful way.

