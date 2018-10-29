Mobikwik partners with DishTV to offer extra credit of Rs 25

Digital financial services platform MobiKwik today announced its new offer for all DishTV subscribers in which the company is providing an extra credit of Rs 25 on every recharge Rs 200.

The offer can be availed by using the coupon code DISH25 while doing a DishTV recharge via the MobiKwik app on the MobiKwik website. The users will get an additional recharge of Rs. 25 in their Dish TV account on applying this code. The balance will be credited within 48 working hours.

Speaking on its collaboration with MobiKwik, Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head- Marketing, DishTV said, " More and more of our customers are recharging online today and we are sure, the interesting offer will add to the excitement and joy of our customers. We have strategically rolled out this offer during festive season which will further support the adoption of digital payment services across India."

However, there is a catch as this offer can be availed twice in a calendar month by a user.

"DTH services are now being availed by a majority of households in urban India and are also witnessing fast adoption in Tier-2,3 and 4 towns and cities. DishTV is amongst the leading players in this industry and we are confident that this partnership will help us to digitize more transactions. We will continue to roll out such innovative offers across our biller and recharge category in the future, "Bikram Bir Singh, Senior Director, and Business Head, MobiKwik said.

For those who are not aware, the company has also announced its entry into the wealth management business with a 100 percent acquisition of Clearfunds, a leading online wealth management platform based out of Mumbai. Post the acquisition, the Founder and CEO of Clearfunds, Kunal Bajaj will lead MobiKwik's wealth management business

This is the first acquisition ever by MobiKwik and will help the brand to further strengthen its foothold in the digital financial services industry. MobiKwik will be investing $15 million over the next year to scale up its wealth management business.