Mozilla announces Firefox Lite web browser for Indian users

Mozilla has announced the launch of its new Firefox Lite for the Indian market. The browser saw the light of day in Indonesia in August 2018 which was a reiteration of Firefox Rocket aimed to offer better privacy features.

The app is only 4MB in size and the company has also roped in a few Indian firms to ramp up the scale and revenue through the app in the country. The app claims to save more than 8,000 hours app launch and around 33,000 hours of page load time.

The new browser packs some interesting features like the Turbo Mode which block third-party ad tracking code and limits the data consumption. The team behind the latest browser claims that the websites load faster compared to other browsers available out there.

The app also offers features such as Night mode and Screenshot that lets users take snapshots for later. Also, the Firefox Lite makes for private browsing experience, meaning you can browse through the web without leaving any digital footprints.

With the India launch, the browser is now available in 15 markets in Asia. "India is the second largest online market worldwide and is projected to grow to 666.4 million in 2023. Majority of India's internet users are mobile phone internet users, which presents us with huge opportunity to empower them," said Joe Cheng, Head of Product, Mozilla Asia.

Users will be able to download the app through Google Play. It supports Android 5.0 Lollipop or later. It will be interesting to see how Firefox Lite stacks up against the likes of already available UC Browser Mini and Opera Mini.