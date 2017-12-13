Mozilla introduces a new Augmented Reality app for iOS

After Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality is slowing picking up the pace in the technology world and we have already seen different implementations of the technology in various fields especially in the smartphone domain. The iPhone X should be a suitable example.

Having said that, Mozilla seems to be jumping on to the bandwagon and the popular developers behind the Firefox web browser have now launched its first ever augmented reality app for iOS. The company further wants to provide a platform for developers to build augmented reality experiences using open web technologies, WebXR, and Apple's ARKit framework as reported by thenextweb.

Mozilla is calling its effort as WebXR Viewer. There are numerous sample AR programs, that can be used to demonstrate the technology in the real world. As such, one of the samples includes a teapot, suspended in the air while another one features holographic silhouettes and users can place them anywhere they like immediately. Moreover, users can also view their own WebXR creations.

The publication reports that the app delivers good mixed reality experiences but it mostly serves to advocate Mozilla's proposed WebXR standard in the web development community. Meanwhile, Mozilla might be looking to enhance augmented reality experiences for the users.

Besides, augmented reality software has become easier to build in the present time. As mentioned earlier Apple has already built its ARKit framework within iOS 11. Similarly, Google has launched ARCore. Popular social media apps like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook have somewhat added AR experiences with camera effects as well.

Coming back to Mozilla's WebXR this new standard could actually make it simpler to build browser-based augmented reality experiences now. The publication notes that the company's idea would be to encourage developers to create their own AR apps which could change the way people browse the internet.

This is surely an exciting development and with the proliferation of technology, we should see more advanced features from Mozilla in the days to come. What do you think about Augmented Reality? Do let us know in the comments.