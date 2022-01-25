Just In
MyCGHS App Launched For Better Healthcare Access: How To Download, Use New App?
CGHS or the Central Government Health Scheme website has just been revamped. One of the key new features is the seamless link with the mobile app, MyCGHS. The Indian Union Health Ministry aims to provide easy access to healthcare services via the new app and the revamped website. Here's everything you need to know about the MyCGHS app.
MyCGHS App Launched
To note, the Central Government Health Scheme caters to more than 40 lakh beneficiaries. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya stressed the revamped CGHS website and the extended mobile app packs several user-friendly features. Moreover, the app and the website have been designed to deliver easy access from the comfort of their homes, especially with the raging pandemic.
"The launch of the revamped CGHS website linked with a mobile app is an important and timely step towards catering to Indias increasing digital penetration. The website has several updated features which shall hugely benefit more than 40 lakhs beneficiaries both in-service and retired personnel with real-time information from the convenience of their homes," the Union Minister said.
|
How To Download MyCGHS App?
The Union Government announced the new app, citing it would be available on both Google Play. However, neither Google Play nor the App Store currently has the app listed on their platforms. Since the app has just been announced, it could take some time for it arrives on Google Play and App Store. Once it does, here's how you can download it:
Step 1: Open Google Play or the App Store, depending on your phone
Step 2: Search for MyCGHS App
Step 3: You'll get a list of government apps, make sure you select the right one here
Step 4: Select download and the app will be installed automatically.
Once done, using the app is pretty simple as it's user-friendly. You will be able to see a wide range of options in the menu, where you can choose as per your requirement.
MyCGHS App Features
Going into the details, the new MyCGHS app packs several unique features that make it beneficiary-friendly. For one, it has been made 3U compliant, meaning it's usable, user-centric, and universally accessible. Plus, the app and the website can be accessed in two languages, Hindi and English, making it a bilingual platform.
That's not all. The new MyCGHS app is also designed with visually impaired persons in mind. It includes features like an audio play of the text and also the option to increase the font size. Beneficiaries looking for several government facilities like tracking medical claims, CGHS card status, grievances, medicine history, online appointment system, and so on can be easily accessed here.
More importantly, the MyCGHS app and website feature a direct link to the eSanjeevani Teleconsultation facility. The platform also provides beneficiaries a direct link to the online Grievance Portal. This allows them to direct express their grievance to the concerned officer via both SMS and email.
The new MyCGHS app and the revamped CGHS website are a welcome gesture for beneficiaries. Easier access to services in the comfort of their homes was the need of the hour that the government has addressed.
