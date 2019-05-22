Navia Life Care launches India's first voice based virtual assistant for doctors News oi-Karan Sharma Navi launches as India's first voice-based virtual assistant for doctors. With the help of this app, doctors can reap immense benefits.

Navia Life Care, an innovative healthcare technology startup launches Navi- India's first voice-based virtual assistant for doctors. Navi like any other virtual assistant is an application that can understand voice commands and complete tasks for a user but with a slight difference that separates it from the rest.

The usability offered by Navi through a single click system is amazing. It creates and completes a digital prescription for the patient which can be printed or sent via an SMS. Thus making it not only a mere passive listening device that will respond once it recognizes a command but also record and analyze both the doctor's behavior and the patient's medical history. Besides, using a unique algorithm it shall also predict possible remodification, diagnosis, medication schedules and investigations for patients, thus recommending them to doctors.

World Health Organization reports that by 2035, the global health care shortage is expected to reach close to 13 million which signifies health care providers will be in high demand across the world. This clearly indicates that health service providers will be pushed to their limits in order to render service. To relieve this strain and meet more medical challenges Navia Life Care is working on making Navi into an Alexa for doctors, encompassing all possible tasks that they need to do in order to "augment" and enhance their practice, all through the power of voice.

Doctors shall reap immense benefits from Navi. They no longer have to maintain a detailed medical record with detailed notes about prospective courses of action from previous visits of patients. They will now be able to use their time effectively resulting in reduced chances for errors. Navi will revolutionize the way treatment is administered and received, saving time, resources, energy and lives in India.

The usability index offered by Navi via a single click system is seamless and user-friendly. Navi can also be easily accessed from any smartphones. One just needs to install Navia's doctor App, which is very user-friendly and easy to use.