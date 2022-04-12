Netflix Double Thumbs Up Button Explained: What Is Double Thumbs Up & Its Use? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Netflix, the popular video-streaming OTT platform has introduced a new option to make the platform more user-friendly. It has a Thumbs Up and a Thumbs Down icons to know whether the users have liked or disliked the video. In addition, the video-streaming app has now added a Double Thumbs Up button to the pre-existing buttons. Using the new option, users can show if they really loved the watched video.

Netflix Double Thumbs Up Button Explained

Starting with the current Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons, these options let users express Netflix how they feel about a series or film. These icons basically let the platform know what users have liked or disliked their content. Then it will provide similar recommendations.

On the other hand, the newly introduced Double Thumbs Up option is kind of a super like expression to the series or movies that you enjoyed more than the others. It also helps them to identify the category you like the most. So basically, the new Netflix Double Thumbs Up button is for expressing to the video-streaming app about a series or movies that you really enjoyed or loved the most.

It eventually allows Netflix to come up with strong suggestions for recommended videos. It also helps them understand the genres of your liking or the kind of videos that you prefer to give you a better video watching experience by showing you more videos of the category of your liking.

As a result, it will improve your video-watching experience in the platform. The new Double Thumbs Up option is available next to the Thumbs Up and Thumbs Down buttons on Netflix app for TV, Web, Android and iOS mobile devices starting today.

Netflix Plans In India

Back in December, Netflix slashed its subscription price in India. The platform offers the Basic, Standard, and Premium plans in India. Now, the Netflix mobile plan starts from Rs. 149 instead of its original price of Rs. 199. The Netflix Basic plan now costs Rs. 199, while the Standard plan is available for Rs. 499 and the Premium plan will cost Rs. 649.

