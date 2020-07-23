ENGLISH

    Netflix Might Soon Bring Pause Membership Feature

    Netflix has been testing features to help its customers. The company has recently announced that it is offering a subscription for 83 years, and now it is testing another feature that allows users to pause the ongoing pack.

    Netflix Might Soon Bring Pause Membership Feature

     

    The new upcoming feature can pause the membership for 10 months. This means users can use it within the given time, and if they start it after 10 months, then they have to start it from the beginning. In fact, the company allows users to retain all their details and profile if they log in.

    "We're always working on new ways to improve the Netflix experience. We experiment with these types of tests in different countries for different periods of time - and only make them broadly available if people find them useful," Netflix said in a statement.

    The company offers the same feature in other markets. However, that time it was only for 90 days ( three months), and now it is planning to extend the same services to 10 months. Apart from bringing pause membership feature, the OTT service provider is testing pocket-friendly packs for India. The company is testing Rs. 349 plan, where it is likely to offer its services on mobile, laptop, and computer. But still, you will not get the content on the television. Besides, it might offer you one screen at one time along with HD quality.

    Let's talk about other plans, the first plan in this list is priced at Rs. 199, where you get or access to content only on mobile in SD quality. The second plan is available at Rs. 499, and it ships content on one screen only along with HD quality. You can watch content on TV, mobile, and laptop, while Rs. 649 standard plan is offering HD quality. This plan provides you content in all formats. Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 799, where you get four screens at one time.

    Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 16:04 [IST]
