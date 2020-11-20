Netflix Planning Expansion Of Free Services For Non-Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching its user interface in Hindi, Netflix is offering free weekend services to non-subscribers in India. This means that you can access the app for two days without any cost. The free services will be available on December 5th and 6th 2020.

The new initiative will be known as StreamFest and it is aimed at bringing new customers towards the company's platform. However, to avail this service you have to enter your name and email id. Then, you have to create a password to get this benefit.

The promotional offer will offer you an entire catalog of Netflix, including Original shows, documentaries, and many more. Users can avail Streamfest on smart television, PC, iOS, and Android devices. However, the company is offering streaming in Standard Definition quality.

"At Netflix, we want to bring the most amazing stories from across the world to all fans of entertainment in India. It's why we're hosting StreamFest: an entire weekend (December 512.01 am m-December 611.59 pm) - of free Netflix," Netflix India Vice President (Content) Monika Shergill said. This announcement comes after the company stopped offering 30 days free trial of services in all markets, where it is operating.

Netflix Plans For India

Notably, the streaming app is offering 195.15 million paid customers; however, it does not share the exact number of users in India. Netflix is expanding its services in the market as it has been focussing on local content, especially in Hindi to attract more in tier II and tier III states. At present, the company is offering four plans that are available for Rs. 199, Rs. 499, Rs. 649, and Rs. 749. But, these plans are still costlier than other companies like Amazon, Zee5, Voot, and Hotstar.

