Netflix rolls out a new update for its iOS app

Netflix has rolled out a new update for its iOS app which brings a number of improvements to the online streaming platform. With the latest update, Netflix has improved the overall streaming experience on the iOS version of its app. The streaming giant believes that the latest update will make it easy for the iOS users to binge on their favorite TV shows and movies on Netflix.

The new update bumps the version of the Netflix app on iOS to V11.12.0 and as mentioned earlier it brings along a bunch of tweaks and improvement to the app. The new update comes with improved playback controls and the highly anticipated 'next-episode' button. We already have seen the 'next episode' tab on the Android version of the Netflix app and it does come handy when we are binging on our favorite shows.

One of the major highlights which the latest update brings is that the app now has 10-second forward and reverse options. Users can simply tap on either side of the display in order to forward or reverse the video by 10-seconds. This gesture is similar to what you might have seen on the YouTube app. This gesture comes in handy when we want to skip any scene or watch it again without touching the seek bar.

Besides, Netflix has also introduced a new row of buttons which is placed at the bottom of the app. These buttons have a similar functionality as the TV version of Netflix. The Netflix iOS app also has a button which shows the Episode list, "Next Episode' button and the Audio and Subtitles menu. The new options which the latest update for Netflix brings are quite simple to use and if you already have tried the web version of Netflix you might be aware of these functions. In order to make use of the latest update to enjoy your shows on Netflix, make sure you have upgraded the app to the latest version.