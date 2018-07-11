Netflix ‘Smart Downloads’ will automatically download new episodes of a TV show

Netflix has begun rolling out the 'Smart Downloads' feature for the masses. The company previously allowed the users to download movies and TV shows on their devices for offline content viewing. The 'Smart Downloads' feature will automatically download new episodes of a TV show while deleting the older ones. Netflix has currently released the new feature for the Android devices and it is expected that the iOS users will receive the feature by the end of this year.

Users who wish to keep their old episodes on their devices can do it by simply turning off the Smart Downloads feature. In order to do this the user's needs to head over to the Settings menu of their Netflix app from where they can turn-off the feature. The new Smart Downloads feature will be turned on by default when it is released for the users' devices. The new feature will only be activated on Wi-Fi and it is available for the supported shows on Android smartphones and tablets that are running the latest version of the Netflix app.

According to a report from Beebom, Cameron Johnson director of product innovation at Netflix, last week hinted that the company might soon release a new feature that will automate the process of deleting old episodes and downloading new ones. "Downloading today is a very manual process, and most of the time people will only download a couple episodes of a show at a time ... Whenever possible, we want Netflix to do the work for you", he is quoted to have said at the briefing last week, he further added.

Also, it is worth noting the fact that the Smart Downloads feature is limited only to TV shows with multiple episodes at the moment. The new feature is not yet available for movies, standup comedies, and other programs. The reason as mentioned by Johnson is "Even though we have a great personalization system, we don't know what's the next movie you're going to want to watch. He further added that We're taking the point of view to not be presumptuous and let people choose for themselves". As mentioned earlier, the Smart Downloads feature is currently available for the Android devices and is expected to be available for the iOS devices by the end of this year.