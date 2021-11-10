Netflix To Bring TikTok-Inspired Feature; Here’s How Will It Help The Platform News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The popularity of TikTok paved the way for other apps with similar features. Instagram already has a similar feature as TikTok called Instagram Reels, while Snapchat has Spotlight. Now, the popular video-streaming app Netflix is planning to add a new feature called 'Kids Clips' on its platform. It will show short videos or clips from the kids' content library on Netflix.

Netflix 'Kids Clips' Feature Explained

The feature was first spotted by developer Steve Moser and reported by Bloomberg. The Kids Clips feature is quite similar to 'Fast laughs which were introduced earlier this year and it shows short-form funny clips from various shows and movies available on Netflix.

Similarly, Kids Clips will show short videos from existing movies and shows from the kids' content library on Netflix. However, kids will be able to watch 10 to 20 clips at a time. Besides, there will be an emoji button to react if kids like the video and provide options to view the show or movie directly.

Netflix 'Kids Clips': Release Date, Which All Country Will Get This Feature

The Kids Clips feature will be rolled out starting this week. As of now, this feature won't be available for Indian users. It will be first available in the USA and Latin America, Canada, Australia, and Ireland. Besides, the 'Kids Clips' will only be available on iOS devices at the launch time.

Netflix 'Kids Clips': How Is It Different From TikTok?

There is no separate section for kids on TikTok; however, Netflix 'Kids Clips' will only show kids-based content. Besides, the Kids Clips will show horizontal format, while TikTok and First Laughs show the videos in a vertical video feed.

All in all, the OTT platform seems to engage more users to its platform by bringing new features. Recently, Netflix launched -- Netflix Games, where it is now offering five free games for the Netflix subscribers.

The games were first available for only Android users. However, Netflix has announced the games can be accessed on iOS devices starting today (Nov 10). It is only available for adult users and it is not accessible for kids' profiles.

