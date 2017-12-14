New app weMessage allows you to get iMessages on your Android device

iMessage is a messaging service exclusively available for the Apple devices. While many developers have tried to bring it to Android, their efforts went in vain.

That being said, a 16-year-old developer Roman Scott says he has made an app called weMessage that enables iMessage on devices running Android operating system. According to him, the app relies on Apple's own services to do so. Basically, his new app takes help of a Mac system that forwards the messages to your mobile device. However, users are required to install a second app called weServer on their Macs to enable the forwarding.

In simpler words, weMessage uses a weServer app on a Mac, which receives iMessages that are delivered to a Mac and forwards them to an Android device.

"The weServer acts as a "bridge" between the Mac computer and your Android device. The weServer is a messaging server that processes and relays iMessages to and from the Android device. The reason why an Apple computer is needed is because the iMessages need to be sent through an Apple device in order to be delivered. The iMessages need to be sent through Apple's servers, and the only way to do this legitimately is to use an Apple device," explained the developer on Reddit.

Initially, weMessage was launched with a price tag of $2.99, but now it can be downloaded for free. As the developer says, all features of iMessage are available on weMessage including group chats, attachments, notifications, Do Not Disturb, content blocking, and more, with notifications enabled by sending messages to the Google Firebase platform.

As far as the security is concerned, all messages on this app are encrypted using AES cryptography. However, it should be noted that messages are "temporarily uploaded" to Google's Firebase platform for enabling notifications. Of course, one can disable this, but a messaging platform can't function without notifications.

The developer also assures that no personal information of the users is collected, and the messages are only forwarded to the Android devices, "and not to anywhere else".

While you can try out the new weMessage app from here, Apple will probably take it down pretty soon. We have seen similar apps for forwarding iMessages to Android devices previously as well, but they are shut down by the Cupertino-giant in no time.