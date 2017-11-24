New Twitter feature will help users save or flag tweets for later viewing

In October, Twitter announced that it is developing or working on a new "save for later" feature to save tweets. Keith Coleman, Head of Product, had tweeted that the new feature #SaveForLater was in the works. The feature as described would basically allow users to flag their tweet to further have a look at in the future.

However, the feature has now got an official name. It will be known as Bookmarks. The news was revealed in a series of Tweets from Tina Koyama, a staff product designer at the company. As per her tweets, it was named 'Bookmarks' because "that's a commonly used term for saving content and it fits nicely alongside the names of the other features in the navigation."

As of now, Twitter is testing the new feature now and it will help its 330 million monthly active users privately flag tweets for viewing at ease when they have time. Further, the feature will help users keep a separate list of items they want to refer back to, instead of using the heart (aka "favorite") button, which can indicate more of a "like" - similar to the "thumbs up" button on Facebook, TechCrunch.com had reported.

Jesar Shah from Twitter said the feature was popularly requested by users, adding that many people, "especially in Japan", had asked for this ability. From what we have heard so far the new feature will likely appear in a menu in the bottom right corner of a Tweet on smartphones.

However, Twitter has not given any confirmation with respect to the tweets. A spokesperson has told TechCrunch, "We'll be sure to let you know if/when we have more details to share in terms of a formal announcement."

Meanwhile, the microblogging site also recently doubled up the character limit in tweets. While new character limit is yet to roll out to all the users, it has been now increased to a total of 50 characters.