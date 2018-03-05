Now you can literally buy a smartphone for free during Paytm "Mera Cashback Sale"

How to send money using Paytm Inbox

It's that time of the year again when most e-commerce companies in India will kick off their annual sales, in the build-up to the festive season. While the online marketplace seems to be gearing up for their annual festival sales, Paytm Mall owned by Paytm E-commerce seems to be set to flag off its festive season sale.

The company has just announced that its first-ever festive season sale "Mera Cashback Sale" will begin from 20 September and go on until 23 September.

While it sounds exciting, this year's festivities will see a new high with a range of Paytm Mall offerings starting with: 100 percent cash back on Smartphones for 25 lucky buyers every day and a daily chance for 200 customers to win Paytm Gold, too. This is over and above a wide range of cashback offers from Paytm Mall this season.

During this four-day mega sale, customers buying Smartphones like Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Vivo or Oppo and more on Paytm Mall will be entered into the draw. 25 lucky winners of this draw will get 100 percent cash back every over and above the cashback offers they have availed at the time of buying.

All they have to do is buy a smartphone within any price range and if they win the lucky draw they could get it literally for free. Not just this, 200 lucky customers will also win Paytm Gold every day, making this sale the go-to platform for the biggest and best offers this season.

And there's more! The Mera Cashback Sale has set aside Rs 501 Cr worth of cashback this season for its customers through an array of amazing offers on products from several top brands such as Apple, Samsung, LG, Oppo, Vivo, Sony, HP, Lenovo, JBL, Philips, Puma, Allen Solly, Lee, Pepe, Levi's, Vero Moda, Pepe, Killer, Van Heusen, Action, Woodland, Catwalk, Skechers, Red Tape, Crocs, Timex, Safari, Lavie, Caprese, Baggit amongst others.

So if you are thinking to buy a new smartphone, this might be the right time to do so.