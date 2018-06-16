Ola join hands with PhonePe to provide hassle-free cab booking on its app

Mobile wallet company PhonePe today announced a partnership with Ola, for a hassle-free cab and auto booking experience.

With this integration, PhonePe users will have access to Ola's multi-modal commuting offerings, along with the benefit of using the industry-first AutoPay feature, the statement said.

"Ola's scale and reach, topped with our Auto-pay feature will enable greater convenience and control to our users while making payments seamless, Rahul Chari, Co-founder, and CTO, Phone Pe said.

As per the company, the integration with Ola enhances the ecosystem and allows PhonePe users to pay for their mobility needs, which stands out as one of the most important daily use cases.

With both the companies already catering to a large user base, this also becomes the first large-scale implementation of AutoPay for ride bookings in India.

Through AutoPay, users just need to link their preferred Credit/Debit card for an Ola ride in the PhonePe app once, and their ride-fare would automatically be paid at the end of every ride. Users also have the flexibility of setting and switching off AutoPay instructions anytime they want.

Ankit Bhati, Co-founder, and CTO, Ola, said: "Through this integration, millions of Phone Pe users will be able to avail Ola's services and offerings seamlessly. Such partnerships drive the vision of Digital India, getting more users to experience the benefits of online services."

This will enable businesses to reach out with their services to a highly relevant and rapidly growing base of over 100 million PhonePe users, the statement added.

Going forward, PhonePe is rapidly adding partners in the travel, hospitality, ticketing and food segments to its micro-app platform, PhonePe informed.