OnePlus 9 Series Quiz: Play And Win Latest OnePlus 9 Series 5G Smartphone
Amazon has announced the OnePlus 9 Series Quiz soon after the launch of these flagship devices. The OnePlus 9 series comprises the standard OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and the 9R. You can win the latest OnePlus 9 5G smartphone for free by playing this quiz on Amazon mobile app.
Like other Amazon quiz contests, you need to answer the all questions correctly to enter the prize pool. If you are searching for correct answers, we are listing all the answers to help you win the latest OnePlus 9 series smartphone.
OnePlus 9 Series Quiz: How To Find?
If you are paying for the first time, you must know the quiz is not available for the web version. So, firstly, download the Amazon mobile app on your smartphone from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Then, log in to your Amazon account or create a new account and go to the Home Page > Menu > Programs and Features >FunZone.
Then you can see the Amazon OnePlus 9 Series Quiz banner under the 'Play & Win' section. Finally, click on that to start the game. Do note that, the OnePlus 9 Series Quiz will last till April 15 and there are a total of two prizes that will be given under this contest. The winners will be selected by a random draw of lots. Besides, the winners' name will be posted in the winner section by April 16 and they will get their prize on or before May 31, 2021.
OnePlus 9 Series Quiz Answers
Question 1: OnePlus 9 Pro comes with ___ W Wireless Charging
Answer: 50 W
Question 2: OnePlus 9 Series gets a day's power in ___ mins with Warp Charge 65T?
Answer: 15 Mins
Question 3: The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G come with _____?
Answer: Hasselblad Camera for Mobile
Question 4: The OnePlus 9 Pro's Fluid Display 2.0 comes with _____ and _____?
Answer: LTPO technology and Smart 120 Hz
Question 5: OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro come with _____ MP Ultra-Wide Angle Lens
Answer: 50MP
Question 6: OnePlus 9R 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon ____
Answer: 870
