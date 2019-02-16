OnePlus to integrate Google Due to dialer, contacts, and messaging apps

Google announced its Dua and Allo app back in I/O 2016. However, the response for the Google Assistant powered messaging app we not up to the marks. The video calling platform gained a lot of attraction and been downloaded by many users, because of its simple and easy to use UI. The app received more than one billion downloads and around 3 million mostly positive reviews on the Google Play Store.

Now, the Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced that Duo is going to be officially integrated into Oxygen OS dialer, contact, and messaging apps. According to the company, Duo received the highest ranking in a call quality study in India.

OnePlus announced that Dua will be a first-party video calling solution on the OnePlus 3/3T, OnePlus 5/5T, and OnePlus 6/6T. All these devices run on OxygenOS and it will receive this new feature along with the Android Pie.

The build is alread available for OnePlus 6T as OxygenOS 9.0.12 and OxygenOS 9.0.4 for the OnePlus 6. The OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T has also receivde the update as beta 23 and 25 respectively a couple of days back. However, there is no confirmation when OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T will receive Android Pie as well as Duo integration. The company also confirms that the Google Duo integration will expand to call logs, contacts, dial pad, and messaging.

The integration of Duo in OxygenOS will help the video calling platform to gain more popularity. As mentioned above the, currently the feature is available for OnePlus 6 and 6T owners. So if you are owning a older model then you to wait a little more to get the stable version.

