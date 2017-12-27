Paytm crosses 100 million marks on Google Play Store in Dec

Digital payment solutions provider Paytm today said that its app has crossed the 100 million milestones on Google Play Store in the second week of December 2017 and with this Paytm becomes the country's first payments app to cross the 100 million downloads mark.

Deepak Abbot, Senior. Vice President - Paytm, "We are overwhelmed with the 100 million downloads mark, reaching this milestone is a testimony to the efforts of the incredible team at Paytm. This achievement will offer us a strong boost as we work towards our goal of making India a digital-first economy."

The company said that it has become the most preferred payments app in the country today, allowing users to scan its QR and pay at large merchants, grocery and kirana stores, milk-booths, local taxi/autos fares, petrol pumps, multiplexes, restaurants and more.

Early this month, in Google Play's "Best of 2017" app list, Paytm Mall is the only e-retail app that has made it to Google India's top app list.

The online marketplace and arm of One97 communications Paytm have launched Paytm mall this year in February.

Recently Paytm Mall has announced its new offer under which customers buying smartphones on its platform can now avail a 'Mobile Protection Plan' to safeguard their devices.

The mall has over 17 fulfillment centers across the country to offer consumers an efficient online shopping experience.

Paytm Mall also offers a wide range of shopping choices to its customers by partnering with large brands across categories, including Apple, Samsung, LG, Oppo, Sony, HP, Lenovo, JBL, Philips, Puma, Allen Solly, Lee, Pepe, Van Heusen, Woodland, Catwalk, Sketchers, Levi's, Vero Moda, Red Tape, Crocs, and Fossil among others.

It delivers to more than 17,000 pin codes across India; and is currently in an expansion mode.