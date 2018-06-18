Paytm inbox section receives News, Live-TV along with Cricket scores and more

Paytm is surely one of the best digital payment platforms in India. The digital wallet offers services such as banking services, flights and bus ticket reservation alone with bill payments and recharges and more. Now, the company wants its platform to be a one-stop shop for everything for the users. Paytm has recently announced that going forward its users will have access to live TV, news, cricket updates along with videos via Paytm Inbox.

The trusted digital payments wallet will soon have a number of games along with the already existing 'Paytm Inbox' section. For our readers who have recently heard about the Paytm Inbox, we will like to add that the Paytm Inbox is nothing but an in-app messaging service that was introduced back in 2017 in order to allow the users to chat and do money transaction with their friends or family at the same duration. Now, Paytm is expanding the feature to be a full-stack service and will make the content available at no extra charges.

Paytm has teamed up with content providers like the Hungama, UC News, Yupp Tv and others. On the other hand, the LiveTV can be streamed via Aaj Tak, India Today, Zoom, 9XM, ETNow along with some other regional channels.

Paytm's Senior VP Deepak Abbot commented on the matter that "We will now be offering various kinds of content from news to live TV to entertainment videos and Games to further strengthen our relationship with customers. Paytm has fast emerged as a super-app for India and we will continue to add more offerings to our portfolio, giving our customers one more reason to use Paytm every day" he further added.

With the release of these features, Paytm is primarily focusing on encouraging its users to utilize more time with the Inbox feature, which has been lost among the other popular feature of the app. Currently the app has nearly 120 (MAUs), however, the company is now planning towards expanding the number of sessions and time spent on the apps by users with the release of these new features.