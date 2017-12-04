Paytm Mall emerges as most popular app on Google Play Store

According to Google Play's "Best of 2017" app list, Paytm Mall is the only e-retail app that has made it to Google India's top app list.

The online marketplace and arm of One97 communications Paytm have launched Paytm mall this year in February.

Recently Paytm Mall has announced its new offer under which customers buying smartphones on its platform can now avail a 'Mobile Protection Plan' to safeguard their devices.

The new plan will offer year-long coverage against accidental damage including screen damage, liquid damage, and theft; acting as a simple yet affordable method of protecting their new mobile purchases and it is available at a nominal price of approximately 5 percent of the phone's price.

This offering is currently available across all mobile phone brands including Apple, Xiaomi, Motorola, Vivo, Oppo, and others.

To avail the benefit, consumers will only be required to call up a dedicated toll-free number. The device will be picked from their residence, or the consumer will be directed to the nearest repair store.

The mall has over 17 fulfillment centers across the country to offer consumers an efficient online shopping experience.

Paytm Mall also offers a wide range of shopping choices to its customers by partnering with large brands across categories, including Apple, Samsung, LG, Oppo, Sony, HP, Lenovo, JBL, Philips, Puma, Allen Solly, Lee, Pepe, Van Heusen, Woodland, Catwalk, Sketchers, Levi's, Vero Moda, Red Tape, Crocs, and Fossil among others.

It delivers to more than 17,000 pin codes across India; and is currently in an expansion mode.