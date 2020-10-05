Just In
Paytm Mini App Store Launched As Alternative To Google Play Store
Digital payments service provider Paytm has launched a mini app store that is targeted at the Indian developers in an attempt to challenge Google's dominance in this segment with the Play Store. This launch comes just weeks after Paytm was called off temporarily for violating Google's policies against gambling.
Also, Indian developers have been looking for an effective alternative to Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This push has become stronger as Google tightened its grip over 30% commission meant for in-app purchases that use the company's billing system.
Paytm Mini App Store
Paytm mini app store provides the listing and distribution of mini apps from its app sans any additional charge. It will let developers give a choice of Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, Payments Bank, net banking and card payments to users making purchases. The mini app store will be available via its app and have mini apps that are customized mobile websites giving an app-like experience to users that lets them save battery and data.
Paytm stated that over 300 apps such as Ola, Decathlon, Rapido, Domino's Pizza, Netmeds, FreshMenu, NoBroker, IMG, and others have joined the mini app store. It can be accessed from the main section of the Paytm app that has the option to pay bills. There are categories such as food delivery, shopping, lifestyle, healthcare, education, travel and more. Furthermore, the mini store lets users know what is trending and the best offers.
Notably, the mini app store will integrate open source technologies including HTML and Javascript and provide access to 150 million monthly active users on the payments app right now. The developers can distribute their mini app on Paytm at 0% payment charges for Paytm UPI and wallet and it levies them a charge of 2% for other modes such as credit cards.
Before its launch, the app was running in beta with select users and received a good reception of over 12 million visits in September 2020. Paytm will host the Paytm Mini App Developer Conference on October 8 wherein more details will be announced.
