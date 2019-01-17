Paytm partners with Zomato to enable food delivery through the app

Digital payments major Paytm has joined hands with Zomato to enable food delivery through the application.

This service is currently live for all the Paytm Android app users in Delhi-NCR and will soon be made available across India and on the iOS app as well.

"Our association with Zomato is a valuable addition to our platform in bringing the convenience of ordering food online on our app. A vast majority of our customers are from the tier 2 & tier 3 cities, with this new addition we are confident of driving the growth of online food ordering further across the country. This is also an important step towards our enhancing the overall offerings to our customers. We will continue to put our efforts in this direction, added, Renu Satti, Senior Vice President-- Paytm.

With this integration, Zomato will be able to extend the convenience and accessibility of online food ordering to the pan-India Paytm user base as well, the company said in a statement.

Mohit Gupta, CEO - Food Delivery, Zomato said, "Paytm is the most popular digital payments platform, with extensive reach across the length and breadth of the country. We are excited to be partnering with them to integrate our online food delivery service with their mobile app. This will allow us to reach a much larger user base and add to the overall experience of ordering from Zomato."

