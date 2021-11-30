Paytm Transit Card: Here’s All You Can Do News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Paytm Payments Bank has announced the launch of the Paytm Transit Card. This card empowers the nation's motto 'One Nation, One Card' and lets users pay at the metro, bus, and railway stations, parking, and more, both online and offline. The card intends to equip millions of users across the country use just one card for all their daily needs.

What Is Paytm Transit Card?

With the Paytm Transit Card, it is possible to even withdraw money from the ATM. The payments company notes that users no longer have to use multiple cards for various purposes and carry just the Paytm Transit Card for all their requirements. The launch of this card is in line with the initiative of Paytm Payments Bank to bring products that will make banking and transactions easy and seamless for users in the country.

The Paytm Transit Card has been launched in partnership with the Hyderabad Metro Rail. If users want to get this card, then they need to fill the application process, which is digital. The Paytm Transit Card will let users recharge and track their transactions via the Paytm app. Once the application process is complete, the physical card will be delivered to the users' doorstep or bought via the sales points.

How To Get Paytm Transit Card?

Notably, it is like a prepaid card and will be linked directly to the Paytm Wallet of the users. To use the transit card, users need to top-up their Paytm wallet. Currently, it is available in Hyderabad Metro Rail. Also, the payments company has teamed up with Delhi Airport Express Line and Ahmedabad Metro. The application process to get the Paytm Transit Card has also debuted.

Initially, users in Hyderabad can buy the transit card that will be kept at the Automatic Fare Collection gates. To use the card, you need to scan it to make a payment and the amount in the Paytm Transit Card will be debited. Similarly, you can use the card to pay for your everyday expenses such as fuel and food.

So, are you interested in getting the Paytm Transit Card? Do let us know your interest via the comments section below.

